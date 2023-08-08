Zakhele Lepasa grabbed a brace as Orlando Pirates claimed a 4-2 win over Royal AM on Tuesday night at Orlando Stadium.

WHAT HAPPENED: After a 1-0 against Stellenbosch FC in their 2023/24 opening game, Pirates showed their intent from the word go against Royal AM.

Bucs' good start was rewarded after a quarter an hour when Patrick Maswanganyi was brought down in the danger zone and the referee did not hesitate to point to the penalty spot.

Zakhele Lepasa did not hesitate to take responsibility, and he sent goalkeeper Mondle Mpoto the wrong way to give the Sea Robbers a deserved lead.

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo won the ball in midfield before setting up Monnapule Saleng for Pirates' second goal in the 29th minute.

In the 35th minute, goalkeeper Sipho Chaine played a long ball to Lepasa who did well to time his run before finding the back of the net to make it 3-0 to the hosts.

Concentration lapses allowed Sabelo Sithole to get behind his marker before passing the ball to Sphiwe Cele whose curler was too much for Chaine making it 3-1.

It looked like the Sea Robbers will win comfortably until a sloppy pass by Chaine in the 89th minute was intercepted by Motebang Sera with the ball eventually landing on the feet of Mxolisi Macuphu who had no problem tapping the ball home to set up a tense finale with Bucs leading 3-2.

Bucs fans were calmed three minutes later when Bandile Shandu converted Ndlondlo's precise through pass to seal Pirates' 4-2 win.

ALL EYES ON: Ndlondlo dominated the midfield, commanding the proceedings from the first minute. He distributed the balls effectively. It would come as a surprise if coach Jose Riveiro dropped Ndlondlo from the team this weekend.

OUR MVP: Lepasa proved he has a lot to offer Bucs; his runs were timely and most of his decisions were correct as he silenced his critics.

The way he took his goals showed a player who is confident and ready to take the responsibility left by Terrence Dzvukamanja who ditched Pirates for SuperSport United.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The win and display against Royal, without doubt, restored Pirates fans' confidence about the possibility of their team's ability to challenge Sundowns for this season's Premier Soccer League trophy and the team is now placed third on the league standings.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates will face Sekhukhune United in the MTN8 quarter-final clash to be played on Saturday at the Orlando Stadium, aiming at successfully defending their crown.