Lepasa inspired by Foster: Orlando Pirates loanee eyeing move abroad

Orlando Pirates forward Zakhele Lepasa, currently on loan at SuperSport United, wants to follow in the footsteps of Lyle Foster by playing overseas.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lepasa forced a move away from Pirates in January in a bid to get regular playing time after limited opportunities under coach Jose Riveiro.

The striker feared his career was at the risk of stalling after falling down the pecking order, with Kermit Erasmus and Terrence Dzvukamanja preferred ahead of him.

His decision was firmed up when the Buccaneers brought in Cameroon striker Souaibou Marou the same month.

Lepasa made 13 appearances for Pirates in all competitions this season before he left for SuperSport, where he has featured four times.

He is now hoping to emulate former Pirates forward Foster who became the most expensive player in South African history when he joined Championship leaders Burnley for €7 million in January.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “I wouldn’t say Foster specifically or him alone, but it’s things like that [playing abroad] which led me to ask for a loan,” Lepasa said, as per KickOff. “Not that you compare yourself to other people but if we can all play in the national team together, if we can all be given a space where we can play, a lot of us can end up that side [abroad].

“It’s probably a year or two realistically left for us to try and go. So, you won’t get that if you just stay in the stands, unfortunately.

“Like Foster, he played less [at Pirates]. He was just given an opportunity to go that side and even when you are with these guys in the national team, they tell you; ‘go play, go find where you will play.’”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The striker has remained coy about his future beyond the current campaign as Pirates also have Evidence Makgopa, Ndumiso Mabena and Bienvenu Eva Nga competing for a place upfront.

Given his desire for regular playing time, which will potentially earn him his dream move abroad, Lepasa might be tempted to stay at SuperSport or seek opportunities elsewhere if Matsatsantsa are not keen on making the deal permanent.

Second-placed SuperSport will need a big squad to challenge on multiple fronts if they qualify for next season’s Caf Champions League and the Bafana Bafana forward could provide quality and experience.

WHAT’S NEXT? Lepasa is still looking for his first goal for SuperSport and will hope to get it when they host 12th-placed Golden Arrows on Sunday.