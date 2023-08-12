Lepasa grabs hat-trick as Orlando Pirates rout Sekhukhune United to reach MTN8 semi-finals

Zakhele Lepasa struck a hat-trick to fire Orlando Pirates into the MTN8 semi-finals following a 5-0 win over Sekhukhune United on Saturday.

Pirates hosted Sekhukhune in MTN8 quarters

Buca recorded a heavy 5-0 victory

They are now in the MTN8 semis

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers began their defence of the MTN8 title with an emphatic win at Orlando Stadium as they put Babina Noko to the sword.

Lepasa scored for the second time in the 56th minute after opening the scoring 22 minutes into the game. After that, Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo added his name to the scoresheet three minutes later before Monnapule Saleng contributed to the routing on 62 minutes.

Bafana Bafana striker Lepasa then completed his hat-trick with three minutes to go to seal the rout.

It was an emphatic victory on an afternoon the Soweto giants were denied by the work twice while Nkosinathi Sibisi had his headed goal ruled out to have scored from an offside position in the second half.

The three second-half goals came soon after the Buccaneers survived Chibuike Ohizu's missed penalty.

On an eventful evening, Lepasa then missed from the penalty spot on 79 minutes but made up by scoring his third goal towards the end.

ALL EYES ON: Lepasa continues with his fine scoring form and he is slowly turning himself into a prolific forward.

He has now scored five goals in his last two games for the Buccaneers and could have finished Saturday's match with a brace had his header not crashed against the woodwork in the first half.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Buccaneers are on course to defend the MTN8 title. Coach Jose Riveiro could carve a reputation for scheming on winning knockout competitions after also guiding Pirates to the Nedbank Cup last season.

The convincing fashion in which the Soweto giants beat Babina Noko places them as favourites to win this top-eight tournament.

But they could now worry about Mamelodi Sundowns who have also reached the semi-finals.

WHAT NEXT? Pirates will now switch attention back to the Premier Soccer League with a trip to Chippa United on Tuesday while Sekhukhune host Moroka Swallows on Wednesday.