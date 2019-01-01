Lepasa: Forgotten Orlando Pirates striker linked with Chippa United

The Chilli Boys are said to be keen to beef up their striking department with the signing of a Bucs player

are reportedly looking to bring in centre forward Zakhele Lepasa next month.

The 22-year-old marksman has found it difficult to break into the Bucs starting line-up having made only one appearance in the this season.

The Chilli Boys are expected to beef up their striking department after parting ways with strikers Lerato Manzini and Rhulani Manzini ahead of the January transfer window.

According to a Daily Sun source at Chippa, talks between Pirates owner Irvin Khoza and Chippa club chairman Siviwe Mpengesi are at an advanced stage.

“The management have been looking around for a quick solution following the release of Lerato and Rhulani," the source said.

"The deal to bring Lepasa down to Port Elizabeth is expected to be sealed between the two chairmen before the end of this week.

"Although, Lepasa lacks game time, the coach knows what to do in order to speed up his process to be on par with other the players.”

The two clubs have enjoyed a good relationship since the Chilli Boys were promoted to the top flight from the National First Division (NFD) in 2014.

Chippa currently have three players on loan from the Buccaneers in defenders Tercious Malepe, Sandile Mthethwa and forward Meshack Maphangule.

Defenders Phetso Maphanga and Diamond Thopola joined the Eastern Cape-based side from Pirates at the beginning of the current season.