Lepasa's first Orlando Pirates start since 2020 shows what Bucs were missing

The speedy striker put in a superb performance against Marumo Gallants in Soweto on Wednesday, helping create the only goal in a 1-0 win

Orlando Pirates fans will be hoping the club keeps Zakhele Lepasa wrapped in cotton-wool and injury free for the season.

With new striker Bienevu Eva Nga not overly convincing so far this season, and with Pirates having gone through a succession of strikers over the past couple of seasons, without success, it was left to the homegrown Lepasa to show Bucs fans what they've been missing.

After just two minutes, Lepasa went flying down the right wing, nearly catching out the goalkeeper with an audacious shot from a tight angle, the ball hitting the post and falling kindly for Paseka Mako to score.

Lepasa continued to ask questions of the Gallants defence with his speed and movement, and when he wasn’t threatening in attack, he was seen tracking back and making some tackles of his own, showing great hunger and desire in that was his first start since December 2020.

He nearly had a goal of his own as well when he showed fantastic acceleration and control to run onto Kabelo Dlamini's pass, just unable to squeeze the ball in as goalkeeper Washington Arubi did well to close the angle.



backpagepix

Nonetheless, Lepasa looked sharp and he looked the real deal; a strike with proper pace and with the energy and tactical awareness to stretch defences and to find gaps.

The Sea Robbers striker has had his career curtailed by injury - including a full year out with an ankle injury from December 2020, and at the age of 25, has only 20 league appearances on his CV.

In total he has 35 senior appearances under his belt - 20 in the league, 12 in domestic cup competition and three in the Caf Confederation Cup. In that time he's scored eight goals, including the two loan spells he's had - with Stellenbosch FC and with TS Galaxy.



Considering the injury problems he's had, the Buccaneers will need to handle him carefully, and it therefore made sense to substitute him for Eva Nga midway through the second half, in what was his first start in nearly 20 months.

After such a struggle to find a reliable striker, Pirates fans will be praying Lepasa stays fit and firing - he's the kind of player that can get supporters off their seats and who can inspire teammates.