Lepasa eases Orlando Pirates' scoring woes with brace in TS Galaxy win

Zakhele Lepasa was the hero for the Buccaneers as they brushed aside the Rockets in a PSL clash at Orlando Stadium

Pirates returned to winning ways having lost to Maritzburg United last weekend

Lepasa scored his first-ever brace in the local top-flight

The win elevated the Buccaneers to the top of the PSL standings

WHAT HAPPENED? Orlando Pirates produced a strong first-half performance - scoring twice through Lepasa who produced a Man of the Match display. Galaxy came back an improved side after the restart, but the Buccaneers stood firm at the back until match referee Jelly Chavani blew the final whistle which saw the Soweto giants climb to the top of the PSL log.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lepasa's exploits eased pressure on Pirates' strikers as the Soweto giants came into this game having scored once in their last five league matches. Coach Jose Riveiro will be hoping that the 25-year-old striker maintains his scoring form as the team looks to consolidate its spot at the top of the league standings.

ALL EYES ON: Lepasa took centre stage as he started as a target man for the first time this season having operated as a winger in previous games. He was behind Bienvenu Eva Nga and Kwame Peprah in the Bucs strikers' pecking order in the early stages of the current term. The former Galaxy star did not disappoint as his two goals propelled the team to a much-needed win.

Pirates can mount a serious challenge for the league title if they continue to keep clean sheets, while also taking their chances in front of goal. Riveiro's side has kept the most clean sheets (six) in the league thus far this term.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR PIRATES? Bucs will be inactive until after the upcoming international Fifa break as they are scheduled to host Mamelodi Sundowns in an MTN8 semi-final first-leg match on October 1. The Buccaneers will be determined to grab a first-leg advantage at Orlando Stadium.