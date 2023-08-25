Lepasa double helps Orlando Pirates advance in Caf Champions League after win over Djabal Club

Zakhele Lepasa struck a brace to inspire Orlando Pirates to a 3-0 victory in the Caf Champions League first preliminary round second-leg match.

Pirates hosted Djabal Club

They won 3-0 on night and 4-0 on aggregate

Bucs proceed to the next round

WHAT HAPPENED? Lepasa first struck in the 25th minute before completing his double in the 63rd minute at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

In between, Patrick Maswanganyi was also on the scoresheet in the 58th minute as Bucs sealed a 4-0 aggregate victory over the Comorian champions.

They have now progressed to the next round and edged closer to the group stage in their bid for a first Champions League title since 1995.

It was a match the Buccaneers struggled in the first half, just as they did away in Moroni last weekend.

But they picked themselves in the second half to record a healthy victory.

ALL EYES ON: There is some air of curiosity to see if Lepasa's current form is not a fluke. But the 26-year-old proved to be consistent in scoring goals.

After being on target in the away leg in Moroni, Lepasa was back to pick up from where he left off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Buccaneers were not convincing in the first leg against Djabal and that left critics questioning their ability to challenge for the Champions League title.

Even after the comfortable win at home, questions still linger about whether the Buccaneers have what it takes to win the continental tournament they last lifted in 1995.

They still have a lot to prove in the upcoming rounds and present themselves as Champions League title material.

WHAT NEXT? Pirates will now take on the winner on aggregate between Botswana's Jwaneng Galaxy and Ugandan champions Vipers in the second preliminary round.

Galaxy beat Vipers 2-0 in the first-leg clash in Botswana and the two teams will now meet in Uganda on Saturday.