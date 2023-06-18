Theophilus 'Doctor' Khumalo is adamant Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa can emulate Bafana legends Mark Williams and Shaun Bartlett.

Lepasa on target as Bafana defeated Morocco 2-1

Pirates man involved in five SA goals in as many matches

Dr. Khumalo opines on the future of the 26-year-old

WHAT HAPPENED: Lepasa played a critical role in helping Bafana claim maximum points against Morocco to go top of Group K in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

After missing several good chances, the Buccaneer pounced on a loose ball in the danger zone to ensure the hosts claimed maximum points at the FNB Stadium.

Kaizer Chiefs legend Khumalo was left impressed with the industriousness of the 26-year-old and went on to make a bold claim regarding the future of the attacker.

WHAT HE SAID: "I understand we’re not happy with some moments about Lepasa, but I saw a different individual," Khumalo told SABC Sport.

"He might not have been the best player in terms of positioning himself but his presence made it easier for the right-hand side to function because he was always within the penalty area whereby the central defenders couldn’t stretch, because if they leave him. Hence that’s probably the reason why he scored.

"You have a player that is giving you what we had years back, your Mark Williams, your Shaun Bartlett.

"Now this is a coaching point, you don’t let go of such players. Lepasa gave us options. He gets himself in the right positions in order for him to execute."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Under Broos, Lepasa has been lethal for Bafana Bafana; so far, he has scored three goals and assisted two in the last five international matches.

The win took South Africa top of Group K with seven points, one ahead of the 2022 World Cup semi-finalists.

However, the Atlas Lions will reclaim the first position if they avoid defeat against Liberia in their final game.

WHAT NEXT: Broos definitely hopes Lepasa will continue with his exploits in the forthcoming international matches.