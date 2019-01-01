Leonardo Castro to make way for James Kotei at Kaizer Chiefs?

Amakhosi signed the Ghanaian midfielder on a three-year deal and chances are Castro could be offloaded

have a very tough decision to make following the arrival of James Kotei at Naturena on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian midfielder was handed a three-year deal after being signed from Tanzanian giants Simba SC.

His arrival could spell the end of an era for Colombian striker Leonardo Castro, who was reportedly transfer-listed by Amakhosi a few weeks ago.

This simply because Amakhosi have already exhausted their foreign quota for the upcoming season, meaning they will have to offload one more foreign international to accommodate Kotei.

As things stand, Chiefs have Castro ( ), Lazarus Kambole (Zambia), Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe), Daniel Akpeyi ( ), and Andriamirado Andrianarimanana (Madagascar) on their books.

The addition of Kotei would mean at least one from the abovementioned foreign internationals has to be sacrificed ahead of the new term.

Late last season, coach Ernst Middendorp raised concerns about Castro's fitness and mental strength to be considered a Chiefs player, admitting that the lanky striker was far from being the player he was whilst at Sundowns.

However, at the time, Middendorp urged everyone associated with the club to give Castro the necessary support.

The latest developments, nonetheless, have cast doubt on Castro's future at the club, and chances are that he may be the player to make way for Kotei.

Chiefs recently announced that they will be releasing a player or two in preparation for the 2019-20 season, and it remains to be seen if Castro's name will be there.

Last season, the 30-year-old marksman contributed seven goals and seven assists across all domestic competitions for the Glamour Boys.

Since his arrival from Sundowns at the start of 2018, the Colombian made 45 appearances, scored 10 goals and registered eight assists to his name.