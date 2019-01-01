Leonardo Castro keen to help Kaizer Chiefs end trophy drought

The lanky striker made it known that he wants to help the Soweto giants end their four-year trophy drought

Kaizer Chiefs striker Leonardo Castro is confident that the team will win a major trophy in 2019.

The Colombian striker enjoyed a lot of success with Mamelodi Sundowns before joining Amakhosi 12 months ago.

“In my case, I want to win the league with Kaizer Chiefs. I want to win the CAF Confederation Cup also,” Castro told IOL.

Chiefs are set to face Zambian side Zesco United in the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round next week.

“It’s important for me and the club. Obviously, as a striker, my job is to score goals, so my personal target is to score 15 goals in these couple of months,” he continued.

The last time Amakhosi won a major trophy was in 2015 when they clinched the Premier Soccer League (PSL) title.

“When I arrived at Kaizer Chiefs, I knew that the team hadn’t won a trophy in a long period,” Castro explained.

“We all know we need to deliver something for the team. Us, as the experienced players, we need to manage that pressure and bring calm to the younger ones so that we become a good team. We all know that we need to deliver in these upcoming months,” responded the lanky striker.

Castro believes that Amakhosi are ready to face his former club, Sundowns on Saturday afternoon at the FNB Stadium.

“The confidence is high. We are preparing well. We are winning the games. We are scoring. There’s a new mentality and challenge,” he declared.

“We all know that this is a big game for us. We need to take it like a cup final if we want to be on top of the table. We all know the quality Sundowns has. We need to be alert and try to do our best on the field,” he concluded.