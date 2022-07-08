Lentjies: Former Mamelodi Sundowns star placed on special leave as Chippa United start search for new coach

The 37-year-old had been touted to take over the role on a permanent basis next season but the latest developments mean his job is not safe

Chippa United have announced that they have placed their interim coach Kurt Lentjies on special leave.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder took charge of a struggling Chilli Boys side in November last year and he managed to guide the team to safety in the PSL.

Lentjies had replaced Gavin Hunt on an interim basis with the experienced tactician having been placed on leave before being dismissed by Chippa.

The Eastern Cape-based club also revealed that they are currently conducting interviews for the head coach position ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“This serves to advise that Chippa United Football Club is still in the process of deliberating the vacancy of the head coach position," a club statement read.

“Since the departure of coach Gavin Hunt, the club has not permanently filled the vacancy. During this period player, Kurt Lentjies acted as the interim coach.

“The club will issue a statement upon its decision on the way forward.”

Whilst still part of the squad at the time, Lentjies took charge of Chippa when the team was placed in position 14 in the PSL standings and was in charge of 20 games.

In the 20 matches, he had been in charge of, the Cape Town-born tactician won three, drew 11 and lost six.

Lentjies joined Chippa as a player in 2017 and he remained one of the team's key players until he was appointed interim coach after Hunt's departure.

United's chairman and owner Siviwe 'Chippa' Mpengesi is known to be trigger-happy and he is notorious for firing coaches.