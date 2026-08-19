Stuttgart's youngsters thrashed the German record champions 6-1 (4-0) at Bayern's campus. Eniz Redzepi stole the show, scoring all four first-half goals before adding his fifth shortly after the restart (50). Chris Afanou grabbed a consolation for the Munich side, then Kirill Serdiuk put the seal on it in stoppage time.

Bayern had won their first two Group D matches in the preliminary round of the DFB Youth League. Stuttgart, by contrast, had lost 3-2 to FC Ingolstadt last weekend. It was still the brought-forward summit meeting in the south, and Karl was in the stands to support his former team-mates. The 18-year-old is still dealing with the after-effects of a torn muscle bundle in his left front thigh, which also ruled him out of the World Cup.

"Although we put in a good performance in the opening phase, in the end it was a deserved defeat, including by that margin," Bayern U19 head coach Leonhard Haas said after the game: "Stuttgart were simply more efficient. We have to learn our lessons from this match and do better on Sunday." Bayern's youngsters next face Ingolstadt, who beat VfB. Stuttgart, meanwhile, take on SpVgg Unterhaching.

VfB Stuttgart: could Eniz Redzepi also play for the DFB?

Thanks to the rout and their superior goal difference (+5), VfB's youngsters now top the table. Redzepi, who scored five here, now has eight goals after three matches this season.

As well as German citizenship, the 18-year-old also holds Albanian nationality. He has already made three appearances for Albania's U19s. Because he has not yet played a senior international, the striker could still switch to the DFB.



