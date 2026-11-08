Bayern Munich have been dealt a heavy blow. Goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer suffered a partial tear in one of the tendons of his right foot during Saturday's 2-1 win over Mainz in the German Bundesliga.

The club confirmed on Sunday that medical examinations had revealed the tear, and said Neuer will be sidelined for the coming period without putting an official date on his return.

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According to "Sky Germany", though, the absence will stretch to at least six weeks, keeping the 40-year-old out until the end of 2026.

Neuer limped off before the end of the first half against Mainz, hurting himself as he dealt with a ball inside the penalty area. Substitute goalkeeper Jonas Urbig came on in his place.

This fresh setback follows earlier trouble in the same foot, which had already cost him a run of matches before he returned against Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

Timing matters here. Doubts hang over the future of the veteran German, whose Bayern contract runs until the summer of 2027, and many expect him to retire at the end of this season.

Against Mainz, Neuer had set a record, becoming the oldest player to appear in a Bundesliga match in a Bayern shirt, aged 40 years and 225 days.