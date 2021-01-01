ISL: Seiminlen Doungel set to join Jamshedpur FC on a permanent deal

The India international winger will join Jamshedpur from FC Goa...

Seiminlen Doungel is all set to join Jamshedpur FC on a permanent deal, Goal can confirm.

At the beginning of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL), Doungel was part of the FC Goa squad. He had made only seven appearances for the Gaurs out of which he had started in only three matches and had only 229 minutes under his belt.

During the January transfer window, in pursuit of more game time, Doungel jumped ship to join Jamshedpur FC on loan. At Jamshedpur, under the tutelage of Owen Coyle, the Indian winger became a regular starter and played eight matches for the club.

Doungel also scored one goal in a Jamshedpur shirt in the club's final match of the season against Bengaluru FC which the Men of Steel had won 3-2.

It is understood now that the Manipuri footballer is all set to convert his loan move to permanent deal with Jamshedpur FC. With Coyle preferring fast, pacy wingers, Doungel fit the bill.

Len Doungel made history as he scored @NEUtdFC's first ever #HeroISL hat-trick, and became the first Indian hat-trick scorer of the season! He is the Hero of the Match!

#LetsFootball #NEUCHE pic.twitter.com/nRiBtlt74k — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) January 19, 2018

The 27-year-old winger has played a total of 79 matches in six seasons of the ISL while playing for NorthEast United, Delhi Dynamos, Kerala Blasters, FC Goa and Jamshedpur FC where he has scored nine goals and provided six assists so far.

Other than Doungel, Jamshedpur FC are also close to sign Komal Thatal from ATK Mohun Bagan and Anas Edathodika as confirmed by Goal earlier. They have also parted ways with Ankiet Jadhav who will join Hyderabad FC.