Orlando Pirates coach Riveiro paints grim picture on Lorch return - 'Competition is stiff'

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has given an insight into Thembinkosi Lorch’s situation at the club while also explaining competition in the team.

Lorch is yet to play this season

Pirates say he is injured

He also has a pending court case

WHAT HAPPENED? Lorch is yet to feature in any competitive match this season owing to fitness issues, according to Pirates.

He also has a pending gender-based violence court case hovering on his head and is set to be sentenced in October.

In a conversation with Riveiro, Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi shares what the Spaniard told him about Lorch and other players.

WHAT WAS SAID: “You know, some weeks back I went to meet the coach at a braai and he said to me ‘You know what, I have a complete team’, and I said to him ‘I can see that’,” Lekgwathi told iDiski Times.

“It’s not only Lorch, there are others too missing, the competition is stiff and it’s a motivation to them that they must work extra hard. If you look at the team, no one owns a position, like our captain.

“He is not playing and [Paseka] Mako is playing, which is a motivation for [Innocent] Maela, because whenever he comes in he works very hard.

“So even Lorch must be motivated because the youngsters have arrived and that’s how it must be in football. There must be competition.

“We were just talking about the team. I was asking him, ‘Coach, how do you see the team?’ and he said ‘we have a complete team, a strong team’. After winning the MTN8 last season and finishing in second position most of the players are still there.

“I can see what the coach was telling me was the truth, because even as a legend and former player of Orlando Pirates [I’d say] we have a complete team.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With Pirates attackers like Patrick Maswanganyi, Monnapule Saleng and Zakhele Lepasa in good form, Lorch might find it hard to muscle his way back into the starting lineup.

Although they have been struggling for consistency this season, the Buccaneers have an attack that is feared in the PSL.

This presents Lorch with a lot of work to do for his presence to be felt when he is back.

WHAT NEXT? Pirates will return to competitive action this coming weekend with a Caf Champions League trip to Jwanneg Galaxy before honouring two Premier Soccer League matches and an MTN8 fixture to complete their September.