Lekgwathi details how SuperSport United loan move shaped Orlando Pirates' Lepasa - 'It was a wake up call'

WHAT HAPPENED: Lepasa struggled for game time at Pirates in the 2022/23 season and was eventually loaned to SuperSport.

After his return, the Bafana Bafana International has been leading the attacking department at Bucs effectively in the three matches he has played across all competitions.

The improvement has been noted by many including Lekgwathi who is adamant there will be more from the attacker.

WHAT HE SAID: "Yes, I know they say there are no longer smaller teams, but honestly speaking Pirates are a big team," Lekgwathi told SNL24.

"So when he was loaned to SuperSport United, it was a wake-up call for him to come back and perform. I think he is more hungry now to score more goals.

"It happened to me when I joined [Bucs] from Ria Stars. I knew I was from a small team and I had to give my best to be recognised in a bigger team. That is what he is doing after that loan. You can see even at Bafana Bafana he is scoring, his confidence is back. You need a striker like him at Pirates.

"He knows playing for Pirates gives you more chances of being scouted by a European team. I think he is doing very well right now and the future looks bright," Lekgwathi concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Since making a return to Pirates from his loan spell, Lepasa has been in fine form.

He has scored five goals in his last two matches as the Sea Robbers returned to winning ways after a false start to the new season.

WHAT NEXT: Lepasa should remain consistent to stand a chance of being part of Hugo Broos' Bafana Bafana squad that will play in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.