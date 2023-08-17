Lekgwathi confident Orlando Pirates will win silverware - 'Senior players will come to the party'

Former Orlando Pirates captain Lucky Lekgwathi is adamant Bucs will win silverware despite early inconsistencies, especially in the league.

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates have made some good signings in the ongoing transfer window to make them stronger.

However, they have registered mixed results, especially in the Premier Soccer League where they have played three matches and collected just four points in the process.

It is an unwelcome start that might jeopardize their ambition of challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league crown.

Pirates legend Lekgwathi is not too concerned with recent results, insisting the team has what it takes to be at the top.

WHAT HE SAID: "I think they didn’t start well [in the league] but they will regroup, last time I spoke to the coach, he said he has a good team and I think they have a good team," Lekgwathi told iDiski Times.

"The previous seasons, my comment was that we didn't have senior players coming to the party, but now I see players like [Tapelo] Xoki, [Nkosinathi] Sibisi, [Miguel] Timm – when Timm’s not there you can see [the difference].

"Like now they have some [exciting youngsters] and I feel the senior players will come to the party."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro led the Sea Robbers to a second-spot finish in PSL during his debut season, winning MTN8 and the Nedbank Cup in the process.

Bucs are already in the semi-final of the MTN8 after a five-star performance in the quarter-final against Sekhukhune United.

The Spaniard should now ensure the Soweto giants don't drop points unnecessarily in the South African top tier.

WHAT NEXT: On Saturday, Pirates start their Caf Champions League journey against Djabal Club.