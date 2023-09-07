Lekgwathi advises 'big lion-heart' Mofokeng how to avoid Orlando Pirates' trap

Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi believes Relebohile Mofokeng will be destined for greatness if he continues to work hard and remain humble.

Mofokeng has been a hit at Bucs

He made his debut late last season

Lekgwathi foresee's a great future for the teenager

WHAT HAPPENED: After making his Pirates debut late in the 2022/23 Premier Soccer League season, Mofokeng has been a regular in the team under Jose Riveiro.

His style of play has attracted the attention of the club's legend Lekgwathi who believes the attacker will hit greater heights but only if he keeps his head down.

WHAT HE SAID: "I was so surprised with the way he plays, he has the big heart of a lion," Lekgwathi told iDiski Times.

"He plays so simple; he knows when to take a man on and where to pass. So he is a complete player and I just hope he will grow with the same attitude.

"From my experience of playing at Pirates, there are some youngsters who come there and become big-headed after a few games. I just hope and pray he doesn’t fall into that trap and some of them were good but they are nowhere today.

"I think he must just remain humble and continue to work hard," he concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Last season, the teenager made two PSL appearances and managed to score one goal and make an assist as well.

In the ongoing campaign, he has already made eight appearances across all competitions and provided an assist.

WHAT NEXT: Mofokeng is definitely giving his best hoping to get a Bafana Bafana call-up for future assignments.