Lekay opens up on Kaizer Chiefs regret

The Cape Town-born striker could have scored the winning goal against Amakhosi but instead saw the ball come back off the woodwork

TS Galaxy striker Wayde Lekay has explained how he dealt with the disappointment of missing a penalty against .

The match in question against Amakhosi was a league encounter on November 4. A week before that, he had opened his scoring account in the by taking his team to a 1-0 win over .

Against Chiefs though, Lekay was to hit the woodwork from the penalty spot, with the game ultimately ending in a 0-0 draw.

The Cape Town-born player admits the miss hurt him, but says he's mindful about dwelling too much on the negatives.

"Obviously during the game, it is a disappointing moment but many players miss penalties. It is something that happens in football," he told the club website.

"You have to accept it. Yes, it does take a knock on your confidence but if you allow it to get the better of you then you won’t succeed. I’m back on training and working very hard. That’s the most important thing," the 23-year-old added.

The former Steenberg United (second-tier) player goes on to explain that confidence is a big part of the game, and says he's benefiting from the knowledge he has been receiving from his coach, Dan Malesela.

"You have to know that you are worthy," Lekay said.

"You have to know what you can do. It is something that the coach always emphasizes. He always says that the biggest challenge is fear.

"If we are going to fear then we won’t succeed. For us to have those characteristics, I believe we can take on anything. It is pointless coming in to the league with fear.

"It is eleven versus eleven in the field of play. That’s what we are here for. We have to know that we can go and win. Confidence is key."

So far the rookie Premier Soccer League (PSL) club has shown little fear and this is afterall the team which won the Nedbank Cup two seasons ago when beating Chiefs - while still playing in the second-tier at that point.

Currently they are seventh on the standings and are unbeaten with five points from three matches. The Mpumalanga side are next in action on Saturday night, away at Swallows FC.