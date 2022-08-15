Lekay: Cape Town City sign former Kaizer Chiefs target

The 25-year-old attacker is back in his hometown after a few days after he appeared close to be joining Amakhosi

Cape Town City have confirmed the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs target Wayde Lekay.

A few days after he stopped training with the Soweto giants, Lekay has resurfaced at the Citizens who announced him as their new player on Monday.

The 25-year-old had been released by TS Galaxy where he spent the last two seasons and was also linked with Royal AM but has ended up in Cape Town.

“We’re delighted to confirm the signing of 25-year-old forward Wayde Lekay from TS Galaxy FC,” Cape Town City confirmed.

“He pens a three-year deal, signing until June 2025. Welcome Wayde!”

The striker spent a few weeks training with Chiefs but could not convince coach Arthur Zwane despite at one time being reported to be close to sealing a move to Naturena.

He was on trial at Amakhosi together with other strikers Burundian Caleb Bimenyimana, Musa Kamara from Sierra Leone and young striker Fuad Johnson.

Zwane has, however, indicated that they are in the market for a striker having only signed Ashley du Preez.

This is after the Soweto giants released Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro, Lazarus Kambole and Lebogang Manyama.

Having played three Premier Soccer League games so far, Chiefs attacking frailties that have been troubling them in recent seasons have manifested themselves again.

That could put pressure on Zwane in his hunt for a new forward.

Lekay could now make his Cape Town City debut when they host Stellenbosch FC in the Western Cape derby on Saturday.

Three days later, City welcome Chiefs, a match Lekay could try to prove Amakhosi made a mistake by deciding against him if he is handed the chance to play by coach Eric Tinkler.