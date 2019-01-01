Leicester vs Newcastle: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Fifth in the Premier League, Brendan Rodgers side are making waves this season and will expect to overcome Steve Bruce's men

Leicester will seek to confirm their strong early season form at the King Power Stadium on Sunday, when they play host to Newcastle.

The Foxes scored a 2-1 win over last weekend to elevate themselves to third - but now sit fifth - in the Premier League, then continued a good week with a resounding 4-0 success over Luton Town.

Newcastle, meanwhile, were unable to overcome in the Premier League last Saturday but had the midweek off, having lost to their weekend opponents on penalties previously in the .

Can Steve Bruce’s side gain revenge this time around?

Game Leicester vs Newcastle Date Sunday, September 29 Time 4:30pm BST / 11:30am ET Stream (US) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

Squads & Team News

Position Leicester squad Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Soyuncu, Evans, Benkovic, Morgan, Chilwell, Fuchs, Ricardo, Justin Midfielders Ndidi, Choudhury, Mendy, Amartey, Tielemans, Praet, Albrighton, Maddison, Barnes Forwards Gray, Perez, Vardy, Iheanacho

James Maddison is expected to overcome a knock and be the centrepiece of the team, but Matty James continues to miss out injured.

After using a fringe team against Luton, all the regulars will be restored.

Possible Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Evans, Soyuncu, Chilwell; Ndidi; Perez, Tielemans, Praet, Barnes; Vardy

Position squad Goalkeepers Dubravka, Elliot, Darlow Defenders Lascelles, Schar, Clark, Dummett, Willems, Krafth, Fernandez, Manquillo Midfielders S. Longstaff, Shelvey, Hayden, Almiron, Atsu, Ki, M. Longstaff Forwards Joelinton, Carroll, Muto

Allan Saint-Maximin and DeAndre Yedlin are doubts, while Matt Ritchie and Jonjo Shelvey are expected back in October.

Florian Lejeune and Dwight Gayle remain long-term absentees.

Possible Newcastle starting XI: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Willems; Almiron, Hayden, S. Longstaff, Atsu; Joelinton

Betting & Match Odds

Leicester are strong 1/2 favourites to pick up the three points, according to bet365. Newcastle can be supported at 13/2, while a draw is 3/1.

Match Preview

While no-one is tipping Leicester to replicate their incredible Premier League success of 2016, the Foxes are increasingly looking like unlikely top-four contenders and will hope to confirm that on Sunday when they host Newcastle.

They have climbed as high as third in the table, now sitting fifth, and with many of ’s traditional heavyweights failing to fire, the King Power side are again seeking to take advantage.

Brendan Rodgers has led Leicester to three victories in their last four outings, while the sole defeat they suffered at the hands of was widely considered to have been unfortunate.

Goals from Ricardo and James Maddison saw them bounce back with a deserved win over Tottenham eight days ago, leaving the Northern Irish manager delighted at the performance his team produced.

“It was a wonderful performance. I thought the players were outstanding,” he enthused.

The feel-good factor built around the squad in midweek as they produced a crushing 4-0 win over Luton in the Carabao Cup, with the fringe players showing that they are worthy of consideration for selection this weekend, although Rodgers is unlikely to veer away from his tried-and-trusted unit.

Newcastle, meanwhile, are already scrapping against the drop. Their highlight this season was also a victory against Spurs, albeit in a more smash-and-grab style than their hosts. Since then, Steve Bruce’s men have mustered only two points from three outings, struggling to achieve a 0-0 draw with Brighton last weekend.

“We got away with one,” Bruce admitted after the encounter. “We found it very difficult. We knew Brighton would come and want to take the football and basically we couldn't get after it well enough. In the second half we changed a few things and if anyone was going to win the game I thought it would be us.

"The Achilles heel is that we have to take big chances when we get them.”

While rumours continue to circulate that the Magpies are in the verge of a takeover from Peter Kenyon, the former chief executive at and Manchester United, on the field, they will have to improve substantially if they are going to trouble one of England’s most in-form sides.