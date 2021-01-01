Leicester City’s Iheanacho to miss Slavia Prague return fixture through suspension

The Nigeria international picked up his third booking in the competition on Thursday and won't be available for next week's game at King Power Stadium

Leicester City will be without Kelechi Iheanacho for the return fixture of their Uefa Europa League Round of 32 clash with Slavia Prague after the Super Eagles striker was shown a yellow card in the competition on Thursday.

Just after he replaced Jamie Vardy in their goalless draw in Prague, Iheanacho received a yellow card in the 64th minute which accumulated his bookings to three yellow cards this campaign and he will consequently serve a one-game suspension.

The Super Eagles forward has been impressive in the Europa League so far with three goals to his name after seven matches, and his absence might be a concern for the Foxes who are aiming for a win against Slavia Prague at the King Power Stadium next Thursday.

Nigeria midfield dynamo Wilfred Ndidi also received a yellow card in the encounter, but Brendan Rodgers has rued the bookings handed to the Super Eagles duo and he summed up the officiating as “really poor”.

“I thought the officials were really poor, I’ve got to say,” Rodgers was quoted as saying by Leicestershire Live.

“I don’t comment so much on them because I know it’s a very difficult job. But some of the decisions... I think we had Wilf [Ndidi] booked and Kelechi [Iheanacho] for the use of the elbow and it was clear it wasn’t. They were challenging for the ball, especially Wilf.

“And then there were a few decisions, particularly on Cengo [Under] towards the end, where we were clearly fouled and didn’t get it. I didn’t think it was a very good night for them to be honest.”

Ndidi and Iheanacho will be expected to play a part when Leicester City travel to Aston Villa for their next Premier League match on Sunday.

The Foxes are third in the league table, level on 46 points with second-placed Manchester United after 24 outings.