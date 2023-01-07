Leicester City's Iheanacho makes outrageous Gillingham claim, now eyeing Newcastle United 'revenge'

Kelechi Iheanacho has said Leicester City could not initially break down Gillingham because they had six people defending deep.

Iheanacho’s goal propels Leicester to the FA Cup fourth round

Explains how difficult it was to go past Gillingham

To seek revenge against Newcastle United following a Premier League defeat

WHAT HAPPENED? However, in the second half, the Nigerian managed to break the deadlock, and the Foxes kept the slim lead that eventually saw them advance to the next round of domestic competition.

The goal was Iheanacho’s 16th in the FA Cup as Leicester - the 2021 winners – avoided what could have been a major setback in the third round.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "At first, it was a bit difficult in the first half," Iheanacho told BBC One, as quoted by Leicester Mercury.

"They had six people in the line, so we could not break them down. In the second half, they came out to play a bit, so we found the space and broke them down.

"It's important to get the momentum [going]. It's a difficult team as well. We came here to win, so that's what we needed to do. It is 1-0, but it doesn't matter because we are going through."

The Super Eagle also lauded Jamie Vardy, who provided the assist for the important goal at Priestfield Stadium.

"It's just instinct as a striker. People were around the box already, Vardy was running at the front post; I was thinking he might cut it back," the former Manchester City forward added.

"So, I just waited around at the edge of the box for the cutback, then it came to me, and I finished. I thought he might cut it back, and then it was a sweet finish."

AND WHAT IS MORE: Leicester will face Newcastle United on Tuesday for the Carabao Cup quarterfinal game, and Iheanacho says the aim is to beat the Magpies in order to exact revenge on the 3-0 loss in December.

"This gave us momentum to go to the next cup competition," continued the Nigerian.

"We are playing Newcastle. Sort of revenge because [they] beat us in the Premier League. It is not going to be easy, but fingers crossed, we will go there and fight to our last breath to make sure that we win."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Foxes outfoxed the League Two struggling side after three consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

They struggled as Gillingham showed resilience and kept the top-tier side at bay for almost an hour.

Iheanacho, who has fallen down the pecking order under Brendan Rodgers, earned a starting slot as the manager made eight changes to the starting XI.

WHAT NEXT FOR IHEANACHO? After his heroic effort against Gillingham, Leicester’s fans would be eager to see whether he has earned Rodgers' trust to start against Newcastle on January 10.