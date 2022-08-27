The 25-year-old started the course two years ago and he has vowed to enrol for a degree in the near future

Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi has completed his Business and Management course which he undertook in August, 2019.

Despite his daily commitments with Leicester City at King Power Stadium, the 25-year-old Super Eagle took up the task to develop his academic life at De Montfort University in Leicester, United Kingdom.

Having completed the diploma, Ndidi has explained he will further enroll to partake a degree in the same course.

“Yes [I enjoyed it]. I’m done. I did like a 10-class course which can enroll me into a proper university degree," Ndidi told Football Daily, adding: “It’s just to enlighten me about business and entrepreneurship and tourism also."

In a previous interview, Ndidi, who started his professional career with Genk in the Belgian First Division A in 2015, explained his decision to take up the course.

"I was really happy when DMU staff said I could study here. I wanted to do this course because growing up in Nigeria we didn’t really have the opportunity to actually go to school," Ndidi said.

“It’s a personal thing for me that I want to do, to expand myself and learn new things. Instead of sitting at home after training I come to DMU for my classes.

“The teachers have been amazing, they really try and help me understand. Rather than just reading books they take time to explain things to me and they are also very understanding about my schedule with training.”

Last season, Ndidi managed 19 Premier League games for Leicester. Before linking up with Leicester in January 2017, Ndidi made 63 league appearances in total at Genk, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

In the new campaign, he has already managed three appearances, and last featured on August 20, playing 90 minutes for the Foxes as they suffered a 2-1 defeat against Southampton at King Power Stadium.