Leicester City loanee Ghezzal provides update on Besiktas future

The 29-year-old enjoyed a successful campaign in Turkey last season, winning the domestic double

Leicester City loanee Rachid Ghezzal said he wants to continue his career at Besiktas following a successful loan stint at the club.

The Algeria international has fallen out of favour at the King Power Stadium having spent the last two seasons on loan in Italy and Turkey and he is apparently out of Brendan Rodgers’ plans.

Last season, he rejuvenated his career in Istanbul where he matched his best goalscoring tally in a league season with eight goals in 31 Super Lig appearances for the Black Eagles.

Ghezzal’s performances helped Besiktas dominate Turkish football in the 2020-21 campaign with the Super Lig and Turkish Cup titles, and he is looking forward to making his stay at the Vodafone Park permanent.

The 29-year-old is also interested in playing European football again, with his last appearance dating back to a Champions League game in December 2017 when he was at Monaco (vs Porto).

“Because Turkey is a Muslim country and I want to be in the Champions League in the new season, I want to continue my career in Besiktas," Ghezzal told Fanatik, as per Leicester Mercury.

"From the Middle East, Europe or another club in Turkey... my priority is Besiktas, no matter who makes an offer.

"If I cannot agree with Besiktas, I will consider other options. However, I know that Besiktas wants me very much and (has) tried everything to get me.”

Ghezzal who joined Leicester City from Monaco in August 2018, has a year left on his contract with the Foxes.

The Algeria star only featured for Leicester in his first full season at the club and he went on to play 23 matches in all competitions with three goals to his name.

Brendan Rodgers’ side has reportedly placed a €6 million price tag on the former Fiorentina and Lyon player who is attracting interest from Galatasaray and Saudi Arabia’s Al Nassr.