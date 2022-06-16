Leicester City fixtures 2022-23: Full Premier League schedule released, key dates & ticket details

Tom Maston|
Jamie Vardy - Leicester City 2022Getty
Leicester CityPremier League

Brendan Rodgers' side have learned who they will kick off the new campaign against

Leicester City will kick off the 2022-23 Premier League season with a home clash against Brentford.

Brendan Rodgers' side will then take on Arsenal away before facing off against Southampton at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes finished 8th in the Premier League last season, and will be hoping to get the new campaign off to a positive start as they look to force themselves back into European contention.

Editors' Picks

GOAL brings you Leicester's full Premier League fixture list for 2022-23, key dates and ticket details for those wishing to go to games.

Leicester City Premier League 2022-23 fixture list

Fixtures are subject to change pending TV schedules and events.

DateKick-off timeFixture
06/08/202215:00Leicester City v Brentford
13/08/202215:00Arsenal v Leicester City
20/08/202215:00Leicester City v Southampton
27/08/202215:00Chelsea v Leicester City
30/08/202219:45Leicester City v Manchester United
03/09/202215:00Brighton v Leicester City
10/09/202215:00Leicester City v Aston Villa
17/09/202215:00Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City
01/10/202215:00Leicester City v Nottingham Forest
08/10/202215:00A.F.C. Bournemouth v Leicester City
15/10/202215:00Leicester City v Crystal Palace
18/10/202219:45Leicester City v Leeds United
22/10/202215:00Wolverhampton v Leicester City
29/10/202215:00Leicester City v Manchester City
05/11/202215:00Everton v Leicester City
12/11/202215:00West Ham United v Leicester City
26/12/202215:00Leicester City v Newcastle United
31/12/202215:00Liverpool v Leicester City
02/01/202315:00Leicester City v Fulham
14/01/202315:00Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
21/01/202315:00Leicester City v Brighton
04/02/202315:00Aston Villa v Leicester City
11/02/202315:00Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
18/02/202315:00Manchester United v Leicester City
25/02/202315:00Leicester City v Arsenal
04/03/202315:00Southampton v Leicester City
11/03/202315:00Leicester City v Chelsea
18/03/202315:00Brentford v Leicester City
01/04/202315:00Crystal Palace v Leicester City
08/04/202315:00Leicester City v A.F.C. Bournemouth
15/04/202315:00Manchester City v Leicester City
22/04/202315:00Leicester City v Wolverhampton
25/04/202319:45Leeds United v Leicester City
29/04/202315:00Leicester City v Everton
06/05/202315:00Fulham v Leicester City
13/05/202315:00Leicester City v Liverpool
20/05/202315:00Newcastle United v Leicester City
28/05/202316:00Leicester City v West Ham United

Leicester City tickets: Prices & how to buy

Tickets for Leicester Premier League games can be bought through official club channels.

Article continues below

Games are divided into two categories, depending on the opponent, with prices varying according to category and seat position. Games against the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are classed as Category A and thus more expensive.

Leicester season tickets for 2022-23 range in price from £1,172 for a seat in Fosse Club in the West Stand of the King Power to £385 for seats in other areas of the stadium, with further reductions available for senior citizens, junior citizens and disabled supporters.

You can find out more about buying tickets for Leicester games on the official club website.