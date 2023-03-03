Orlando Pirates legend Happy Jele might make his debut for Royal AM against Sekhukhune United this weekend in the Premier Soccer League.

Jele was released by Pirates in July

Royal AM snapped him two months ago

Legendary defender set to make debut this weekend

WHAT HAPPENED: The ex-Bucs captain has not played any competitive game since he was released by the Soweto heavyweights at the start of the season.

The 36-year-old refused Pirates' offer to take a technical bench role after serving the club for 16 years.

He argued he still has what it takes to compete at the highest level and Royal AM snapped him on a free transfer.

Royal AM coach John Maduka now says he is ready to unleash the veteran centre-back who missed matches against SuperSport United and AmaZulu owing to a suspension he was serving.

WHAT HE SAID: 'Happy Jele is okay, working hard. I am sure you were aware that he was on suspension and we hope that he immediately finishes that, he would be available for selection," Maduka confirmed as quoted by iDiski Times.

"We are playing at home and it is very important that we must go for all maximum points. The log as you can see is very tricky – you win one game, you are up.

"If you lose one, you are down. So we have no excuse especially when we play at home. We must go all out and make sure that we win games for us to be in the safety position or to be in the comfortable position."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: With nine rounds left to complete the Premier Soccer League campaign, Thwihli Thwahla are just five points above safety.

They have the second-worst defence in the division, having shipped in 29 goals in the 21 matches played.

Introducing the experienced Jele might positively impact Royal AM ahead of the season finale.

WHAT NEXT: Thwihli Thwahla will target clean sheets and about three wins to guarantee their stay in the PSL.