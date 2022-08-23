The experienced Super Eagles player has revealed both leagues have made him a better defender

Nigeria defender and Leganes captain Kenneth Omeruo has stated the Spanish League is more tactical as opposed to the Premier League.

The 28-year-old has been a Chelsea player since 2012 but made no English top-tier appearances owing to his loan deals and was eventually sold to the now Segunda Division side in 2019.

The Super Eagles star has now compared the two countries and pointed out some of their differences.

"Playing in England is more physical with lots of aerial balls, but not as tactical and technical as in Spain," Omeruo told reporters as quoted by GoalBall.

"As a defender, both experiences have helped me to defend against strong tall attackers. As a defender in the Spanish league, I have also learned how to play with the balls."

On Sunday, the West African made his 102nd appearance for the team in the 1-0 loss away at Real Oviedo. He has now revealed his target for the team.

"It is an honour to play over one hundred games for Leganes. For a long time, I have been a Chelsea player, and I could not achieve that," Omeruo continued.

"Coming here and settling down and playing a lot of games is an achievement and great honour to captain a team like Leganes. It is also a big responsibility and the aim is to lift the team back to La Liga."

In 2013, the defender made his senior debut for Nigeria and went on to play in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups. Since making his debut, Omeruo has represented the Super Eagles 59 times.

He has explained what has kept him in the team and advised players not to be angry when left but treat it as a challenge to perform well instead.

"I have always maintained discipline and 100 percent respect for my coaches. In the national team, even when other players are preferred ahead of me, I just train and wait for my opportunity to come," he added.

"I see a lot of players get angry for not making the starting lineup, and it sends a bad message to the coach because these coaches are human. They have 23 players and it’s difficult to select players, especially playing for Nigeria with lots of talents.

"I see it as a privilege to always get called up for the national team to represent Nigeria, whether being in the starting lineup or not. This attitude has also helped me in my club."