Real Madrid are examining every detail of a potential deal for JJ Gabriel, the 15-year-old still on the books at Manchester United, after he told officials at the English club he no longer wants to stay with the Red Devils.

His exclusion from the plans of first-team boss Michael Carrick drove the decision. Gabriel is the latest young player chasing a change of scene now to secure his future amid uncertainty.

The teenager's talent had already caught the eye of several of Europe's leading clubs, according to Spanish newspaper "AS". His decision to leave United just days before turning 16 has set off alarms in sporting departments across the continent, chief among them Real Madrid and Barcelona, who are opening a new chapter in the fight to sign him.

Irish roots open the door for Gabriel to leave England in the coming days. Reports in recent hours have placed the promising youngster at Barcelona, days after he was offered to Real Madrid, whose officials are now weighing up the details of the deal and the risks it might carry.

Valdebebas have contacted the English club to keep abreast of every development on the young talent, who has stirred plenty of transfer chatter along with talk of a switch to the Royal club. Crucially, he holds no professional contract with United, which makes his departure easier. But the story does not stop there.

Legal restrictions muddy the picture. Since the United Kingdom left the European Union, FIFA regulations bar its players from leaving the islands before the age of 18, just as with the rest of the world. All the ambiguity around Gabriel's freedom to move to the European continent needs clearing up.

Ireland sits outside the economic and labour split with the rest of Europe. Even so, Real Madrid want to settle every detail before signing a player they follow and know inside out, because freedom of movement for workers in the European Union kicks in at 16, the age Gabriel reaches in the first days of next October.

His name sits at odds with the traditional character of the British Isles despite those Irish roots. According to the English press, his father chose it convinced he would raise a major player, betting on a name he saw as carrying greater marketing appeal.

That bet on the talent paid off. Now the father waits to see what his son's desire for a fresh start will bring, while Real Madrid have made their move and, before signing anything, are making sure every procedure holds up under FIFA regulations.

These developments recall the case of Norwegian star Martin Odegaard. Tours by the families and relatives of young talents across Europe in search of the right destination have become commonplace.

Odegaard walked this path at the same age as the current Manchester United player. His agents and family toured the continent looking for the ideal club before settling on Real Madrid, whose officials are now trying to tie up every detail so the deal does not turn against them.



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