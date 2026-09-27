Left the national team and returned to Barcelona: official statement on Eric Garcia's injury

Eric García has left the Spain national team camp after feeling discomfort in his left knee during the warm-up ahead of the match against England. It's a blow that disrupted Luis de la Fuente's plans, though the medical examinations showed it was nothing serious.

The Spanish Football Federation confirmed García underwent examinations after feeling the discomfort. He was then left out of the camp to avoid any risks, with Atlético Madrid defender Rubén Le Normand called up to replace him.

García had been preparing to start against England at Wembley. The discomfort he felt during the warm-up prompted the technical staff into a last-minute change, and Marc Bubel came into the starting line-up in his place.

The examinations revealed no serious injury, but the medical staff preferred not to take any risks with the player, especially with the national team's next fixtures approaching. García will return to Barcelona in the coming hours to continue monitoring his condition.

For Barcelona and Hansi Flick, the decision comes as a relief. The Spanish defender has become one of the key men in the German coach's plans since the start of the season.

Right-back is now García's to lose at Barcelona, having edged out Jules Koundé in the position and started all six of his league appearances so far this season.

His understanding with Lamine Yamal on the right flank, allied to his defensive quality, has been another big reason for Flick's trust in him. Barcelona now face a busy month, beginning with Getafe after the international break, then Galatasaray, Real Betis and Paris Saint-Germain, before Real Madrid in the season's first Clásico on 25 October at the Spotify Camp Nou.