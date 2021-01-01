Leeuwenburgh: Cape Town City agree to sell goalkeeper to FC Groningen ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

The former Netherlands youth international recently expressed his desire to return home after being linked with the Green and White Army

Cape Town City have agreed to sell their first choice goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh to Dutch club FC Groningen.

The 27-year-old player was recently linked with Groningen, who are campaigning in the Eredivisie.

City have now confirmed that Leeuwenburgh, who was born in Heinenoord, Netherlands, will join the Green and White Army at the end of the current season.

The Mother City-based side released the following statement on their official Twitter page on Friday evening:

“Cape Town City and Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen have agreed to terms over the transfer of goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh," a club statement read.

“Leeuwenburgh will spend the rest of the season with the Citizens and finish off our 2020/21 campaign."

The towering goalkeeper arrived in South Africa in July 2018 after agreeing to join the Citizens on a three-year deal from Dutch giants Ajax.

Groningen also confirmed that Leeuwenburgh will join them on a two-year deal with an option for two more seasons.

"FC Groningen has secured Peter Leeuwenburgh for the 2021/2022 season," a club statement read.

"The 27-year-old goalkeeper has signed a two-year contract at the Hitachi Capital Mobility Stadium, with an option for two more seasons."

"The nearly two-meter-tall goalie will come over from Cape Town City FC, in South Africa, after this season."

Leeuwenburgh has established himself as one of the top keepers in the country having played 85 competitive matches for the Citizens thus far.

The Ajax academy product helped City clinch the 2018 MTN8 title and he was the hero in the final against SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Leeuwenburgh saved two penalties during the shootout which the Citizens won 4-1 to clinch their maiden MTN8 title.

The Citizens are likely to search for an experienced keeper as a replacement for Leeuwenburgh ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Article continues below

Leeuwenburgh is currently competing with inexperienced keepers Marc Anderson and Reid-Bomba in City's goalkeeping department.

City's next game is against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in a PSL match on April 21.

PETER'S FINAL STRETCH 🧤



Cape Town City and Dutch Eredivisie side FC Groningen have agreed to terms over the transfer of goalkeeper Peter Leeuwenburgh.



Leeuwenburgh will spend the rest of the season with the Citizens and finish off our 2020/21 campaign.#iamCityFC pic.twitter.com/FwXbt4mGgF — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) April 16, 2021