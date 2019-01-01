Lee Baxter keen to emulate father by winning trophies with Kaizer Chiefs

The retired keeper has stressed the importance of keeping clean sheets as Amakhosi challenge for this season's PSL title

goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter is hoping to emulate his father, Stuart, by winning major trophies with the Soweto giants.

Stuart remains the last coach to deliver trophies at the Naturena-based side namely; title and MTN8 during the 2014/15 season.

The 66-year-old tactician left the club at the end of the same campaign and his son has since joined Chiefs in February last year.

“Obviously I want the bragging rights to tell him that I also won a trophy here, not just you,” Lee Baxter told City Press.

“If you’re working for a big club such as Kaizer Chiefs, your main goal should be to bring silverware to the club – at least one trophy per season."

Chiefs are currently sitting at the top of the league standings and Baxter feels that the current team is good enough to win trophies.

“Without sounding big-headed, I think we have the capacity to deliver that," the 43-year-old continued.

Amakhosi boast with the third-best defensive record in the PSL having conceded 10 goals in 13 games - keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

Baxter, who also worked for SuperSport United as the goalkeeper coach, is confident that Chiefs can win some silverware if they continue to perform well defensively.

"And obviously en route to that there are smaller goals such as keeping a clean sheet," the former keeper added.

“Clean sheets mean points and points mean trophies ... that kind of a stepping stone idea."

Chiefs are set to take on at Harry Gwala Stadium in their final league match of the year on Sunday.