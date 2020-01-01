Lee Baxter: Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach signs two-year extension

The 43-year-old will remain part of the Amakhosi technical team until at least June 2022, the club confirmed

goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter has extended his stay at the club for a further two years.

This comes after three of Amakhosi's influential players in Willard Katsande, Bernard Parker and Daniel Akpeyi were handed new deals on Wednesday.

Baxter is an experienced goalkeeper coach and has been with the club for two years now after arriving in February 2018.

Techical Team Updates!



We are pleased to announce that goalkeeper coach, Lee Baxter🥊🥊 has extended his existing contract to June 2022.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/QexgQhrqIB — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) January 29, 2020

He replaced the late Alexandre Revoredo, and his expertise has contributed to the rise to prominence of Daniel Akpeyi and Bruce Bvuma at Amakhosi.

Baxter's new deal will see him remain at Amakhosi at least until June 2022.

The 43-year-old worked with his father, Stuart, at SuperSport United in 2016 before spending two years with Danish outfit Aarhus Gymnastikforening between 2016 and 2018.

Baxter was called up to the South African national team, Bafana Bafana, to train goalkeepers some time last year as Andre Arendse wasn't available.

When Chiefs appointed Ernst Middendorp as their head coach in December 2019, Baxter remained part of the technical team.