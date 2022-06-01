Ledwaba to end Jordaan's reign as Safa president? - Johannesburg region could decide

The most powerful position in South African football will be up for grabs during the elective conference on June 25

The South African Football Association's Johannesburg regional executive is set to decide on who they are nominating ahead of the organisation's national presidential elections.



The incumbent Danny Jordaan and Ria Ledwaba are expected to contest the elections later this month as things stand and the Johannesburg area is one of the most influential Safa regions.



Johannesburg is the economic powerhouse of South Africa and home to two of the biggest football clubs in the country, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, while also being the base for the Safa and PSL headquarters.



Recently re-elected Safa Johannesburg president Phil Mogodi has confirmed that they are yet to decide on who they are backing, with Ledwaba hoping to end Jordaan's 12-year reign as president of the local football governing body.



“I said the decision was taken. But remember today, we’ve got a new executive and that final decision will be coming from it, they must give the President of the region some powers on who to vote for,” Mogodi told SABC.



“The president or vice-president of the region votes at the Congress because sometimes there’s an issue of mistrust, so we must check and make sure that you do the right cross. We are meeting in the next five days and we will make the final call there.



"We cannot be waiting for the Governance Committee, we have to decide now. We need to have a Plan A and B. And, as things stand our Plan A, according to our last executive was Dr Jordaan.”



According to the SABC, all the nominated candidates will only get confirmation of their candidacy once the newly appointed Safa Governance Committee has verified their eligibility to stand, based on the organization’s statutes.



Mogodi pointed out that they are open to holding talks with Ledwaba who is currently serving as the Safa vice-president, but the former Ria Stars owner has had a fall out with Jordaan since 2020.



“I mean, if Ms Ria Ledwaba can come to me and talk to me, I’ll listen to her. But the members of Johannesburg have to make a decision. And when they make a decision, I must follow. And that’s how it works,” he said.



The Economic Freedom Fighters recently declared its support for Ledwaba in the lead-up to the Safa elective conference on June 25.



Jordaan was the Gqeberha major between May 2015 and August 2016 as an African National Congress member.