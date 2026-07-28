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Al Hilal v Al Nassr - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport

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Led by Inter and a Premier League trio: Saudi Pro League star ignites a European battle

Transfers
N. Zeze
Neom SC
Inter
Everton
Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth
Real Sociedad
Saudi Pro League
France
Saudi Arabia
Italy
England
Spain

Is Roshn set to lose another star?

One of the Saudi League's brightest talents has sparked a scramble among Europe's elite this summer.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" carried a report from France's "L'Equipe" confirming that five European clubs want to sign Neom's French defender Nathan Zézé this summer.

Inter Milan lead the chase. Three Premier League sides join them in Everton, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth, along with Spain's Real Sociedad.

None of those clubs have opened talks with Neom yet. They want preliminary approval from the French defender before any official negotiations begin.

Zézé, for his part, is keen to return to European football next season after just one campaign in the Saudi League.

The 21-year-old joined Neom from Nantes last summer. He went on to make 32 appearances for the club, scoring twice and adding an assist.

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