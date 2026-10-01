The Arab Club Championship is edging closer to a comeback after a four-year absence, with holders Al-Nassr set to feature from the heart of the Egyptian capital, Cairo.

Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" reports that Cairo will host the Arab Club Championship in the summer of 2027, drawing in the biggest clubs across the Arab world.

Al-Nassr lead the pack. The Saudi side will enter as reigning champions, having beaten compatriots Al-Hilal in the final.

Saudi Arabia staged the previous edition four years ago, back in 2023, with several of the Arab world's major clubs taking part.

The newspaper says the next edition will bring together the clubs that won their domestic leagues, though it has yet to reveal how many sides will feature or what format the competition will take.

Talk of a return has surfaced more than once in recent years without ever materialising, with the summer calendar already packed by the likes of the 2025 Club World Cup and the 2026 World Cup.