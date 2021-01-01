Lebohang Mokoena: Could former Bucs star come back to haunt Orlando Pirates?

While Bucs may be focused on nullifying the threat of Ruzaigh Gamildien, it's one of their former players, 'Cheese-boy' who could hurt them

Swallows FC will be looking to former winger Lebohang Mokoena for inspiration in Sunday's league clash with the Sea Robbers.

Swallows have made a sensational start to the season after their promotion from the second tier and they go into the weekend sitting joint top of the Premier Soccer League ( ) standings with .

Along with Sundowns and , the Birds are the only unbeaten teams in the division.

Their success has come off the back of a fine run of goalscoring form by Ruzaigh Gamildien. A rock-solid defence - just five goals conceded in nine matches, has also played its part, and so too has the inspirational influence of head coach Brandon Truter.

Mokoena meanwhile has not been grabbing too many headlines but has been going about his business diligently.

At 34-years-old now, Mokoena made his PSL debut all the way back in the 2003/ 04 season, for Pirates, as a 17-year-old.

But despite his veteran status, Mokoena's shown this season that he has plenty of pace and energy, and is arguably one of the best crossers of the ball in the league.

Couple that with his vast experience and it's clear to see why he's such an integral part of his team's setup.

He's started all nine league matches for Swallows and has two assists to his name. It surely won't be long before he gets on the scoresheet himself, and would no doubt love to do that against the club where he started out all those years ago.

It's also credit to his character that he bounced back from a spell at Sundowns where his game-time was limited, and was prepared to play two seasons in the second tier of South African football, before his return with the Birds this season.

He'll know that he doesn't have too many years left in the professional game and this is exactly the kind of match he would have circled when the PSL fixture calendar came out.

Mokoena also has two other former Pirates players with him at Swallows, Thabo Matlaba and Musa Nyatama, who will be hoping to make their mark in the original Soweto Derby on Sunday at the Orlando Stadium.