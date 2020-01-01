Booing by Mamelodi Sundowns fans will not have an impact on me – Maboe

The Masandawana striker remains upbeat he will bounce back and find the back of the net on a regular basis again

Under-fire striker Lebohang Maboe has promised to silence his critics and fight back to regain his form in front of goal.

The former striker has been under severe criticism from a section of Masandawana fans but he believes fatigue has contributed to his dip of form.

Moreover, Maboe scored nine goals and chipped in with eight assists from 45 games in all competitions last season, and says it’s pleasing to see coach Pitso Mosimane showing faith in him as they look to retain their Premier Soccer League ( ) title.

“I’m looking forward to working harder and focusing on the positives,” said Maboe as quoted by DailySun.

“I don’t think that being booed by fans will have much of an impact on me. Maybe I may blame my loss of form on fatigue, but I feel I could have done better.”

On the faith shown by ‘Jingles’, the Ratanda-born hitman explains he will work hard to repay the club, saying the Chloorkop-based outfit has done a lot for him.

“Hearing those words from the coach shows that this guy has got so much confidence in me and it would be so sad for me not to have that same confidence in myself,” he added.

“I understand the frustration, but I’m going to work hard for Sundowns. This is a club that has done so much for me and I’ll rise to the occasion again.”

The 25-year-old was a victim of the boo boys in February when they beat Bloemfontein 2-1 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium, but Mosimane came to the player’s protection, saying his contribution ensured they lifted the title last season.

Taking a look at this season’s contribution, Maboe has netted one goal and produced two assists out of 31 matches across all competitions so far.

Meanwhile, the current PSL campaign is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic that has halted many football activities around the world.