Former Kaizer Chiefs star Lebogang Manyama has opened up about his time at Amakhosi as he recalls events in the 2019/20 season.

Manyama opens up about not winning anything with Chiefs

He has since retired from football

Manyama plans to come back in a different role

WHAT HAPPENED: Before Manyama was forced to hang up his boots because of injury, he used to be the star of the show for Chiefs and he almost helped the Glamour Boys end their trophy drought the 2019/20 season.

Chiefs led the race for the Premier Soccer League title for the whole season only to drop the ball on the last day and watched Mamelodi Sundowns claim the crown.

Having spent four seasons at Naturena, Manyama has learnt to absorb the pressure that comes with donning the gold and black, which is why he is able to ignore criticism about failing to lead Chiefs to silverware.

WHAT WAS SAID: "I'll be honest, obviously, there are people who will criticise me and say but I didn’t win a trophy and stuff. But today I stand here as a man, I will tell you that the closest that the club has gotten to winning a trophy, I was a big part of it," Manyama told iDiski Times.

"And you can go back and watch the Caf Champions League from where we started, all the games in the Caf up until I got injured, the Nedbank cup when we got into the final against TS Galaxy, and unfortunately lost," he added.

AND WHAT MORE: "The Telkom Knockout, we lost in the semis, the league we lost on the last day. I mean that season was something else you know with Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and them. I did my utmost best to break the cup drought, but we just couldn’t get over the line. I don’t know why, but I’m grateful to the club so much.

"That’s why you’ve seen I’ve never really said anything about my time at Chiefs. Because obviously, now people start looking for the bad, I saw people talking in the media, the coaches responding, this and that, and I didn’t want to get involved in that much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manyama announced his untimely retirement from football after doctors told him it would be detrimental to his health if he continued to play the game. He joins the likes of former Chiefs and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo who was also forced to retire due to injury.

WHAT'S NEXT: Manyama insists that he will not be lost to South African football as he promises to continue his contribution in a different capacity.