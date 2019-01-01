Lebogang Manyama admits Kaizer Chiefs 'rough patch' over the past few seasons

The 28-year-old Amakhosi player has called on his teammates to keep working hard after opening the season by beating the Lions of the North

After netting a brace against on Sunday afternoon in their 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) opening match, midfielder Lebogang Manyama has called for more hard work.

The Amakhosi star admitted that they have been through a rough patch in the past few seasons, but they can do better as they showed against the Lions of the North.

"The team fought. We've been through a rough patch over the last couple of years but I think today showed what we can do and we can only get better as a team from here," Manyama told Supersport TV.

Although the Soweto giants were the first to draw blood, the Tembisa-based side managed to equalize and then grab the lead, but Chiefs showed character to claim the full three points via a 3-2 scoreline.

Having spent the better part of the 2018/19 season on the sidelines owing to injury, the former skipper saw his name on the scoresheet to help coach Ernst Middendorp bag a much-needed winning start to the PSL campaign.

In addition, the Alexandra-born hitman added that they knew coach Owen Da Gama’s troops would not allow them to snatch the maximum points easily.

"We knew when we come here it's going to very hard against a very fit team. They've had two months of pre-season so we know they would come running,” he added.

On the other hand, the former Konyaspor player in the Turkish SuperLig has praised the Glamour Boys family for their support, stating that they will get better as the season progresses.

"But we know we have better quality and we had to be patient. The crowd was amazing and this is the season where we have to play for the crowd. We get sold-out games week in and week out and we don't show up, but I think it's going to get better," he concluded.

Having finished the previous term outside of the Top Eight, Amakhosi are expected to do better this season as they also look to end the four-year trophy drought.

Meanwhile, Chiefs will now prepare to face Black in their second match of the season at home next weekend.