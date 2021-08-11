Lebese: Why Swallows FC decided against signing ex-Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star

The 44-year-old mentor praised the former Amakhosi fan-favourite, who remains a free agent ahead of the 2021/22 campaign

Swallows FC head coach Brandon Truter has explained why the club opted against former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star George Lebese.

The experienced winger spent some time with the Soweto giants on trial and looked to impress Truter to secure a deal with the club with the new season looming.

Truter lauded Lebese, 32, as a top-quality player, but he pointed out that the left-footed player didn’t have what the Beautiful Birds were looking for.

“Lebese, what a player. Top top quality. Unfortunately, I wouldn’t say we didn’t reach an agreement, as George mentioned in the media," Truter told the media.

"We didn’t get to the negotiation part, I have to be honest in that regard. George is a top player, there’s no doubt about it. But we also had to get the right players in the right positions, and the right characteristics as well.

"Unfortunately for George, his style of play and what he can bring to the table didn’t really fit Swallows’ way. We needed to look at the club first before we considered anything else.”

Truter went on to explain that Lebese, who has been a free agent since he parted ways with USA-based outfit Colorado Springs Switchback in March this year, does not fit into his style of play.

“Any other day I would take George in my team. You can be the best player but if it affects the whole make-up of the squad and how we want to play then I would rather side with the team than the individual,” he continued.

“We have a playing style at Swallows that we want to maintain and there are certain aspects within the team that are non-negotiable. And unfortunately, George lost out in that regard.

"I wish him nothing but the best going forward. What a nice bloke as well, a great personality and a top footballer. Sadly at Swallows FC, it wasn’t the right time for George.”

Swallows have signed left-wingers Austin Muwowo and Monnapule Saleng from Orlando Pirates on loan in the current transfer window.

Article continues below

While Lesotho international Tumelo Khutlang, who is also a left-winger, has also joined the Beautiful Birds from Black Leopards.

Swallows will take on Pirates in the MTN8 quarter-finals at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.