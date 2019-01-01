Lebese: What's next for the winger after Mamelodi Sundowns departure?

Goal discusses the dribbling wizard's possible options after ending his frustrating spell with the Brazilians

Former midfielder George Lebese pulled the plug on his deal with on Monday.

The experienced winger's contract with the reigning champions was terminated by mutual consent after an unsuccessful spell with the club.



A frustrated Lebese became surplus to requirements at the Chloorkop-based side last season and he was loaned out to SuperSport United midway through the campaign.

Matsatsantsa decided against keeping the player at the end of the term and he returned to his parent club where he could not attract offers from other clubs, and ultimately, he was released.

The one-time Bafana Bafana left-winger is now a free agent and can join any club of his choice.

Goal explores a few likely avenues for Lebese to resurrect his career:

The Citizens were constantly linked with Lebese before he joined SuperSport last season as Benni McCarthy looked to beef up his squad.

City sold left-winger Gift Links to Danish Superliga club AGF Aarhus over the weekend and the club reportedly unsuccessfully attempted to re-sign Sundowns player Aubrey Ngoma before the transfer window closed.



Links has definitely left a void in the City squad and the ambitious Citizens could be a good option for Lebese.

Lebese played under current Arrows head coach Steve Komphela at Chiefs just before the player secured a move to Sundowns in 2017.Bloemfontein were one of the clubs which were said to be interested in Lebese last season before Komphela left Siwelele for Arrows midway through the campaign.

The current Arrows team could really do with a quality and experienced player like Lebese and it would help kickstart his career once again after a period of obscurity at Sundowns.

The Lions of the North were the first club to be linked with Lebese after he was released by Sundowns on Monday.

Owen Da Gama's side has been hit by injuries with veteran winger Lindokuhle Mbatha out nursing a long-term injury and it would make perfect sense if the club was to make an offer for Lebese.

The 30-year-old attacker would flourish at Highlands Park as one of their key players and with less pressure.