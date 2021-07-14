Lebese: Swallows FC issue update on former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns winger

The experienced player is hoping to impress coach Brandon Truter and earn himself a deal with the Beautiful Birds

Swallows FC chairman David Mogashoa has provided an update on former Kaizer Chiefs winger George Lebese, who is currently on trial at his club.

The 32-year-old player among the four players currently being assessed by Swallows head coach Brandon Truter ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, which is expected to start next month.

Mogashoa explained that Truter will soon make a decision on whether they will sign Lebese or not, with the club having already confirmed the signing of Thandani Ntshumayelo (free agent) and Khethukuthula Ndlovu (Uthongathi FC) in the current transfer window.

“There are players we are assessing in the team. We have good players, George Lebese and three others. I haven’t been to the training ground, but the coach will decide who will be signed," Mogashoa told Daily Sun.

Lebese is hoping to find a new club having parted ways with USA-based outfit Colorado Springs Switchback in March this year.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns player had initially signed with Marumo Gallants (Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila) in April this year, but the move failed to materialize after he was unable to obtain his clearance from Switchback.

Meanwhile, Swallows recently lost defenders Sifiso Hlanti, Njabulo Ngcobo and winger Kgaogelo Sekgota, who have all joined their Soweto rivals Chiefs.

Chiefs also recalled Given Thibedi, who spent the last two seasons with Swallows on loan from Amakhosi, but Mogashoa insists that Hlanti, Sekgota and Thibedi were not key players.

“Apart from Ngcobo, Hlanti, Sekgota and Given, were not really regulars in the team,” he said.

“They didn’t complete or start the matches, so we have always had results without them on the pitch. We still have a quality team with players who are capable to help the team reach the top four at the end of next season.”

Mogashoa was pleased with how the team performed in the 2020/21 season, which saw the Soweto giants set a new record for the most draws (20) in a single PSL campaign.

“There are a lot of positives that I took from our first season in the PSL. But the most important lesson is to never undermine other people," he added.

"Truter came through to the Premiership and proved those who doubted his ability wrong. He stood his ground and built a strong team with players who are not big names, except for Vuyo Mere, Hlanti and Lebogang Mokoena.”