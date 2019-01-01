Lebese set for crunch talks with Mamelodi Sundowns over future

The experienced player’s agent has confirmed Lebese will meet with Masandawana officials to discuss his future

midfielder George Lebese is set to meet with the club’s management to find clarity on his future.

According to the midfielder’s agent Steve Kapeluschnik, the former star's future could be decided this week.

It is reported the Tshwane-born winger is training on his own after failing to secure a permanent move to SuperSport United and has been rumoured to be on his way out of the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) champions.

“There is nothing new on Lebese. We are meeting later this week with the club,” Kapeluschnik told Goal.

The 30-year-old left-footed winger moved to Chloorkop from Naturena in August 2017, but he could not command a regular spot under coach Pitso Mosimane.

Resulting from a lack of game time, Lebese joined Amatsantsantsa A Pitori on loan midway through the 2018/19 PSL season as he looked to reignite his career.

However, he could not convince coach Kaitano Tembo to land a permanent deal and was released back to Sundowns ahead of the current campaign.

Meanwhile, the experienced player’s agent also provided an update on ex-Amakhosi midfielder Reneilwe Letsholonyane who is still looking for a club after parting ways with SuperSport at the end of the 2018/19 season.

“Yeye [Letsholonyane] is currently training with ,” confirmed the agent to Goal.

As he looks to find a new football club, the veteran midfielder is now aiming to impress the Lions of the North technical team led by coach Owen Da Gama.

The former Bafana Bafana midfielder has been clubless since the end of the season but he confirmed to Goal a few weeks ago he was training on his own.

On the other hand, the Soweto-born star has been linked with moves to Stellenbosch FC and a possible return to the Glamour Boys, but now hopes to secure a contract with the Tembisa-based outfit.

With the transfer window set to close at the end of August, the two players will hope to secure their futures to revive their football careers.