Lebese regrets leaving Kaizer Chiefs for Mamelodi Sundowns

The 30-year-old admits he was still happy at Amakhosi when he decided to leave them for the Brazilians and he's disappointed how things turned out

Former winger George Lebese admits he regrets leaving the Soweto giants for .

The left-footer left Amakhosi in 2017 after handing in a transfer request to the club, and now, he admits there were a lot of temptations at the time.

Lebese said he doesn't blame anyone but himself for making the decision but he feels it's what he thought was right when he left Chiefs for Sundowns although he admits he was still happy at Naturena.

"It was a very difficult stage where I had to make a decision quick, a lot of temptations," Lebese told Marawatv.

"I would not blame it on anyone and say not getting proper advice, but I’d say it is what I wanted then. I was still happy at Chiefs but there were a lot of other factors that came in I was tempted to make that decision," said Lebese.

"Like I tell people, two things had to happen either I move on and probably regret, or I stay and regret not going. I say better an oops than what if. To be honest (the offer) had more to do with that than Kaizer Chiefs.

"Sitting there I was thinking it’s too good to be true, but I made a move and it was an oops," he continued.

The Mamelodi-born player confessed Sundowns aren't a patient team and he reveals he thought they would afford him time to get used to the environment at Chloorkop.

"When I got there, they had lots of quality players and it’s not a patient team. And I’m coming from a team where in the past few months I was not playing getting there I needed time and momentum to get used to a different philosophy that I was introduced to," he revealed.

"I got an opportunity at the early stage and it was not what they expected, and they took me off saying let’s give you time. It was not the same after that. A lot of players spent three or four seasons at Sundowns not playing then boom they are playing. Maybe 'I was impatient' is another way of looking at it."

Lebese said he knew his future with Sundowns was over when he was told that he didn't form part of Pitso Mosimane's plans upon his return from SuperSport United where he had spent six months on loan.

"When I came back from SuperSport [United], I was told I’m not part of the coach's plans. I had a meeting with my agent after that discussion started happening," said Lebese.

The former international said his aim to return to the field of play, adding that it's no longer about money for him.

He further revealed how a section of Amakhosi fans sent him messages calling him a traitor for dumping their club for the 2016 Caf champions.

"At the moment, the question is what I want the most, and I want to play football. I still want to play. It is not about numbers anymore."

"There was a lot of pressure, obviously, coming from Chiefs‚ especially with all the supporters who were disappointed. I got a lot of messages, some by a lot of fans calling me a traitor," added Lebese.