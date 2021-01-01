Lebese: I don't know if former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns star is still part of TTM - Kerr

The English tactician revealed that the experienced player is still contracted to Colorado Springs

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) head coach Dylan Kerr is not sure whether former Kaizer Chiefs attacking midfielder George Lebese is part of the club.

The 32-year-old player joined the Limpopo-based club on a short-term deal last month following a spell with United States of America (USA) side Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC .

Lebese has been busy working on his fitness as he looked to help Vhadau Vha Damani avoid relegation from the PSL in the current campaign.

Kerr has now revealed that the left-footed player has stopped training with TTM ahead of the team's Nedbank Cup final clash against Chippa United on Saturday.

“As far as I know George is no longer with us due to his work visa,” Kerr told the media.

“We can’t get a clearance for him. So I think George agreed… I don t know because I have not seen him. I think George has gone home.

"I don’t know if he is still part of TTM but I can understand his frustrations. When he came he was way off his best, he was risking serious injuries if we had played him in a competitive match."

Lebese announced his departure from Colorado Springs in March 2021 having terminated his contract with the club after he could not rejoin his teammates in the USA because of Covid-19 travel restrictions .

However, Kerr, who recently received his South African work permit as Tshakhuma head coach, has disclosed that the former Bafana Bafana international is still contracted to Colorado Springs.

“Because he had not been training, he had not been playing since November so it was a long way from the rest of the squad," he explained.

"We tried very hard to get his work visa but unfortunately the legality of it… In America, he was already contracted to that club.

"He wasn’t really a free agent so we couldn’t really sign him. The last time I spoke to him was last week Friday and he hinted to me that he was going home."

Lebese scored twice in 16 matches for Colorado Springs in the USL Championship during the 2020 season.

He is an accomplished player having won two PSL titles with Chiefs before moving to Sundowns where he won one league trophy.