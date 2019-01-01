Lebese: Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder joins Colorando Springs Switchbacks

The attacker has finally found a new home after parting ways with Masandawana four months ago

Former and midfielder George Lebese has secured a move to the United States of America.

The 30-year-old winger has been signed by Colorado Springs Switchbacks, who are campaigning in the second division, United Soccer League Championship.

Switchbacks announced the signing of Lebese as they prepare for the new season which starts in March next year.

"The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that the club has signed George Lebese, pending USL Championship and USSF approval," a club statement read.

Lebese is pleased to have joined Switchbacks, whose head coach is a South African tactician, Alan Koch.

"It's a great honour and blessing to be given this opportunity to join the Switchbacks family," Lebese told the club's official website.

"I can't extend my sincere gratitude and above all, I just want to thank God for everything."

Lebese will leave for the USA having joined enjoyed some success with both Chiefs and Sundowns.

The Mamelodi-born player won four major trophies with Amakhosi including two titles under coach Stuart Baxter, between 2013 and 2015.

He also won two PSL titles with Masandawana but was released by the Tshwane giants after struggling for game time under coach Pitso Mosimane in August 2019.

He made his international debut for Bafana Bafana against on November 11, 2011.