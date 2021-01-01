Lebese: Ex-Kaizer Chiefs winger terminates Colorado Springs Switchbacks contract

The 32-year-old has been stuck in South Africa and was unable to travel back to the United States due to Covid travel restrictions

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder George Lebese is now a free agent after mutually agreeing to exit from his contract with USL Championship side Colorado Springs Switchbacks.

He had failed to travel back to the United States due to a ban imposed on travellers from South Africa by the American government following the discovery of a new coronavirus variant.

The player was stranded in Gauteng while Colorado Springs started pre-season training for the upcoming season.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have to terminate my contract with Switchbacks,” announced Lebese on social media.

“This pandemic has consumed and taken away from many people and I am now a living force of that. Due to the decision of the President of the US made on the 26th January to close borders for South Africa with no exception. I am not able to travel to fulfil my contract with the team and after patiently waiting to see if it opens, two months are passing with no upliftment and the club proposed a termination to minimise risk from both ends.

“I thank Switchbacks for the opportunity to be a part of the team, This was honestly not an easy but heartfelt decision. As of with immediate effect I am a free agent and looking forward to what is next for my career.”

So far Lebese has not been linked with any club but a return to the Premier Soccer League might not be ruled out.

He leaves Colorado Springs four months after extending his contract with the club by a further year.

Lebese had joined the American club in December 2019 after partying ways with Mamelodi Sundowns.

His stint at Sundowns was largely unsuccessful as he struggled for game time which saw him being loaned out to SuperSport United.

Before joining Masandawana, Lebese had spent almost a decade at Chiefs where he established his name.

As a free agent, he is now free to join a team of his choice and it will be interesting to see which PSL teams would make the move for him.