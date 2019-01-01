Lebese doesn’t 'harbour any ill-feelings' about Mamelodi Sundowns experience

Lebese managed just 16 appearances across all competitions for the 2016 African champions and found the back of the net on two occasions

Former midfielder George Lebese has thanked the club for allowing him to leave.

Lebese parted ways with the Brazilians on transfer deadline day, ending his frustrating two-year spell at the club.

"First of all, I’d like to take this moment to say thank you to everybody at Mamelodi Sundowns, from the President to the board, to the management, the coach and technical team, and of course my teammates, for the opportunity and experience that was granted to me when I became part of that team," Lebese said on his Instagram account.

Born in Mamelodi, the 30-year-old winger said joining Sundowns was his family's dream and he's happy to have realised it and represent his hometown team.

Lebese admits asking for his clearance from the Tshwane giants wasn't easy.



"Joining Sundowns when I did was something that made my family’s dreams come true in terms of representing my hometown team, and it was [a new] chapter of my career where I learned, grew and acquired immense mental development qualities for myself during the experience. I will forever be grateful and take these improved qualities with me everywhere that I go," said Lebese.



"The decision to ask management for my clearance to leave the team was not an easy one, but it was one that I severely thought through after assessing all of the risks and possible outcomes of doing so. With that in mind, I want to thank Sundowns for the countless meetings that we had in order to get to this final decision of them finally accepting my plea to get my clearance."

Lebese has already been linked with a possible move to either or Stellenbosch FC, but he said he will assess his options before making a decision on his future.



"Now I have to see what opportunities lie ahead of me as far as my football career is concerned, and I am well aware of how difficult it can be for a club to release a player they have invested in from a business perspective. Sometimes things don’t work out in football, and sadly my time at Chloorkop was just one of those things. I don’t harbour any ill-feeling about it.



"Thank you once more - a special shout out goes to the Sundowns faithful - and I wish the team nothing but success in this new season as I look forward to seeing what will be the next step for my own career," concluded Lebese.