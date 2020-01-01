Lebese: Colorado Springs Switchbacks winger speaks on rumoured Kaizer Chiefs return

The left-footed player thanked Amakhosi management for giving him an opportunity to play for the team

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC winger George Lebese has addressed rumours linking him with a return to .

The 31-year-old winger only joined the American club in December 2020 as a free agent having been released by at the beginning of the current season.

Rumours indicating that Lebese had asked to return to Chiefs where he won two titles emerged on social media earlier this week.

More teams

However, the skillful midfielder has moved swiftly to dismiss the rumours, but he indicated that Amakhosi will always hold a place in his heart.

“The truth is I’m going to keep attaching myself to a team that gave me a big break [because] of the love," Lebese wrote on his official Twitter account.

"But the big problem is I made a decision that was not okay for the team at that time, but the support and love I still get from the fans is for life.

“I wasn’t asking for a return, I thank KC for the opportunity, but I’m happy [at] Switchbacks FC now."

Lebese spent nine years with Chiefs and he established himself as one of the top wingers in the country before moving to Sundowns in 2017.

The Mamelodi-born winger struggled for game time during his spell with Masandawana and he spent the second round of the 2018/19 season out on loan at SuperSport United.

Article continues below

Lebese made his official debut for Switchbacks as they defeated OKC Energy 2-1 in the USL Championship match early last month.

The USL Championship has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The truth is I’m gonna keep attaching myself to a team that gave me a big break bcos of the love but the big problem is I made a decision tht was not ok for the team at that time,but the support and love I still get from the the fans is for life ✌🏾👊🏾 — GL_17 (@GeorgeLebese) April 16, 2020